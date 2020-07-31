SMH: YG Details LAPD Raiding His Mansion & Pointing AKs at His Children (Video)

Recently YG dropped by “The Morning Hustle” via remote to discuss a number of topics and things going on in his life. The most interesting bit of information YG revealed was that his house was raided in 2019 by the Los Angeles Police Department. If you know anything about NYPD & LAPD in relation to rappers and search warrants they tend to almost always cross the line. The police were reportedly raiding his house in connection to one of his vehicles reportedly being involved in some way with a sh00ting that ended in fatality.

“The police came, raided my house… With me and my family and my kids,” YG explained. “They come through like four in the morning. We asleep, the helicopter had come around and all that. They bang the door in trying to get in the door, so I go downstairs, I open the door… boom! They draw down on me. That’s normal, but my kids at the time were 4 years old and 6 years old. They upstairs in the room with their mama. “They go up in the room and they got the big AKs all in my little kids’ face like, ‘Don’t move, I’m like, bro, what the fu** is y’all doing? Y’all got me fu**ed up. They doing this to my little kids. And these are little girls.”

YG also stated he understood it went that way because he has a ‘target on his back’ and police will always mess with him when given the opportunity. YG also goes on to defend Kanye West’s recent actions and talk a potential VERZUZ competition with Meek Mill.