Hate It Or Love It?! YG Pays Tribute To Colin Kaepernick In His New Visual For “Swag” [Video]

YG is back with another music video, this time for his brand new track, “Swag.”

The rapper sparked quite the reaction when he announced the song’s release on Thursday, posting a still from the music video that show’s him dressed up as Colin Kaepernick kneeling alongside two cheerleaders. Wearing an old 49ers jersey and donning an afro, YG can be seen taking a knee, honoring the ousted NFL quarterback who still doesn’t have a job years after his initial protests.

The responses to him tweeting out this picture were mixed, to say the least, with a lot of fans wondering what a song called “Swag” could have to do with Colin Kaepernick or what he stands for.

Turns out, the song doesn’t really have much to do with Kaep at all, but still, YG decided to make his allegiance known throughout his new music video.

Beside the aforementioned scene that appears throughout the visual, the “Swag” music video also features the Bompton rapper rocking his red hair and several different 4hunnid looks, accompanied by backup dancers and some seriously talented kiddos.

Check out the music video for “Swag” down below to see what all the hype is about: