TF You Talmbout? Orlando MAGAic Baller Jonathan Isaac Is Only NBA Player To Stand During Anthem, Offers Obscurely Sanctified Word Salad Excuse [Video]

Jonathan Isaac was the number 1 trending topic on Twitter yesterday for several hours after the Orlando Magic played the Brooklyn Nets in the re-start of the 2019-2020 NBA season. Jonathan wasn’t trending because he made an incredible game-winning shot. Jonathan wasn’t trending because he posterized some poor sap who thought he had a chance to block a dunk. Jonathan wasn’t trending because he broke some scoring record. Jonathan Isaac was trending because he refused to take a knee during the National Anthem and refused to wear a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. In doing so, Jonathan became the first and only NBA player to “cross the picket line” so to speak while the rest of the players and coaches took a knee in support of the social justice movement.

Isaac’s name went straight to the top of the Twitter charts once video and photos of him standing hit the Al Gore’s internet as people began to wonder what his reason could possibly be…

Can’t wait to hear his reasons are after the game https://t.co/wj5GyrVzpc — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) July 31, 2020

Even white people were befuddled by Jonathan’s decision…

I’m very curious about — and will be patient for — Jonathan Isaac’s explanation here. Standing for the anthem is one thing… But seeming to be intentional about *not* wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt…. I dunno, man… pic.twitter.com/CFBJ98tOKG — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) July 31, 2020

After the game, Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks addressed the elephant in the room and asked Isaac why he chose to stand and why he didn’t wear a BLM shirt. His answer made absolutely zero sense…

I asked Jonathan Isaac two questions: You didn’t kneel during the anthem but you also didn’t wear a black lives matter shirt. Do you believe black lives matter? Can you explain what religion has to do with kneeling for the anthem to protest against racism and police brutality? pic.twitter.com/me61FleWPY — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 31, 2020

So, Jonathan “believes” that Black lives do indeed matter but he won’t kneel or wear a shirt in support of that belief because Wwe all do things we’re not supposed to do”? What the f**k is this negro talking about? What the hell does Jesus have to do with this?? Did Jonathan just take the long and Jesus-y route to say that there is blame on both sides on the issue of police murdering Black people???

Sounds a lot like a passage from the book of “What About Chicago?” chapter 9 verse 11… https://t.co/J0efWXKIC5 — Jason, Jah, Leezy (@HipHopObama) August 1, 2020

Reactions to Isaac’s comments range from supportive dissent to confusion, to mocking, to disingenuous pats on the back.

Whether I agree w/ @JJudahIsaac Jonathan Isaac’s decision or not, I stand w/my brother in Christ. He’s got a right to his opinion & he’s got major courage. “Be strong & very courageous” – Joshua 1:7. — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) August 1, 2020

I listened to his response a few times and I don’t follow at all. He has every right not to kneel or join the protest, but his answer literally didn’t make any sense. Black Lives Matter is a human rights campaign, so how would fighting for equality contradict Jesus? https://t.co/i3uvZKxRNT — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 1, 2020

"Alot of respect to Jonathan Isaac for standing up in what he believes in 😎🇺🇸" pic.twitter.com/Gy9j7NbNWu — chuy (@blockchuy) July 31, 2020

Twitter detectives then discovered that Issac is some kind of Central Park Five “truther” and expressed some skepticism about Ava Duvernay’s lauded film When They See Us.

There were also MAGA outings after people began to notice the deeply conservative folks that Jonathan follows on Twitter.

Jonathan Isaac being crazy MAGA was not something I saw coming… pic.twitter.com/dPTrzrjYlt — Kris (@krishansonRCF) July 31, 2020

Others pointed out that he also follows liberal voices…

Jonathan Isaac being crazy liberal was not something I saw coming… pic.twitter.com/yw5vt6dUnl — Derek Reifer (@d_reif) July 31, 2020

We don’t know what Jonathan Isaac believes. He couldn’t even really explain it. All we know is that he loves him some Jesus, he won’t kneel, and he won’t wear a BLM shirt. Do with the rest of the aforementioned information what you will…