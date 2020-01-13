Message: Ava DuVernay Gives Inspiring Speech After Winning Critics Choice Award For ‘When They See Us’

Ava DuVernay Gives Inspiring Speech After Winning Critics Choice Award For “When They See Us”

On Sunday night celebrities made their way to Santa Monica, California for The 25th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The second Ava DuVernay and her Netflix docu-series When They See Us was released, fans were screaming from the rooftops about how much this project deserved all the awards this season, and this weekend, it won two awards in the television category. When They See Us won the award for ‘Best Limited Series’ and ‘Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television’ for Jharrel Jerome, who played the role of Korey Wise.

Following the big win, one of the most memorable moments of the night came when Ava accepted the first award the series took home.

During her acceptance speech, DuVernay thanked the Central Park Five, going on to explain that the movie became a reality off of a tweet sent to her by Raymond Santana, who asked for her to tell their story the right way. She also thanked Netflix for “letting a black woman do her thing”.

After expressing gratitude for everyone she listed, Ava turned to the crowd and challenged them to not let their anger and sadness keep them down. She went on to explain the situation these five men went through still happens every single day in America to the poor, while the rich “walk free and gain power”.

In a room filled of the some of the most powerful people in Hollywood, where every person has their own platform to impact the world, she urged the crowd to not remain silent about injustice, but to always speak up

You can watch Ava DuVernay’s powerful speech down below: