Yeah, It’s A Vibrator: Watch Toni Braxton Repurpose A Sex Toy In Her Beauty Routine, “I Only Use It For My Face” [Video]

Toni Braxton had the internet cackling after a clip from her letting out her beauty secrets with Vogue hit the internet. The Grammy Award-winning singer attributes her beautiful skin and face to massaging her face with a “face tingler.” The funny part, however, is the tool is actually a vibrator!

“This thing right here, okay it is, it is a vibrator. But I call it a face tingler! I haven’t used it on anything other than my face just FYI. You’ve got the little ball here which is perfect. Sometimes I put it in the freezer so it’s cold. I just rub it and it just activates all those muscles, get them together we are working today!”

The 52-year-old star shows off her bare face, spider bite, and all, and demonstrates how to use her CLEAN beauty tool to fans. The results are stunning in the end.

Hit play to see them.

Hilarity! To peep the legendary Toni Braxton’s full beauty routine, hit play below.