Ciara Gushes To British VOGUE About Pandemic Pregnancy And Her Handsome Hands On Hubby Russell Wilson

Ciara has been bumping around for the entire quarantine and now that her and Russell Wilson’s baby boy is due to drop any day now, the “Princess” of Crunk & B is opening up to British VOGUE about pregnancy during the pandemic and how she and her family have spent their shelter at home time.

We’re not exactly sure when Ciara is due because she’s declined to disclose the date, telling British VOGUE:

“I don’t like to put it out there in public. I just pray I make it to that magic 38-week mark”

While we’ve mostly been seeing Cici in swimwear for her pregnancy, she says she skipped maternity wear this time around in favor of Russell’s clothes:

“I’ve been living in my husband’s sweatpants,” she says. “I’ve outgrown a lot of my clothes so I’ve resorted to going into Russ’s closet every day; thank God he has those XL sizes.”

In one of the more revealing moments from the interview Cici talks about her most recent ultrasound appointment, where Russell had to wait in the car while she visited the clinic.

“I wanted to be really cautious,” she says. “I had a little ziplock bag of gloves for the appointment and then I had my mask. When I went from one room to the other, I switched to a new pair of gloves. When the image of the baby came on the screen, I FaceTimed Russ in the car so that he could see. We women carry the baby, but for my husband, being in the room and listening to the heartbeat in real time is one of his ways of connecting. For him not to be part of that was a symbol of this time that we’re living through.”

Definitely sounds like this pregnancy will be different from the previous two. She also opens up a little about how she and Russell make sure the kids maintain a sense of normalcy.

“The simplest things in a child’s life can have the biggest impact on who they become, and we take a lot of pride in that,” she replies. “Future has a chore checklist and has been sweeping up around the house. Russ is all about structure – for boys especially.” “The male presence is very important for both boys and girls,” she says. “Your son gets to see how his dad treats a woman, and your daughter gets to see how you are loved. I’m a daddy’s girl, and my dad’s love is what saved me in situations in my life when I could have taken a left turn.” She pauses, reflecting on the times she chose to leave past relationships. “I would think, ‘My dad wouldn’t love like this.’ I think about my dad’s love, and that’s how my husband loves me.”

