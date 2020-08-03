Symbols, Signs, & Shenanigans: Laverne Cox Has Her Birth Chart Read By Astrologer Chani Nicholas

Laverne Cox has a new Netflix documentary called Disclosure that highlights some of the most recognized and respected trans creatives and thinkers recounting their experiences in life and Hollywood in regard to their gender.

The Orange Is The New Black star is the executive producer of the documentary and she’s ready to tell all about her own personal stories within the film industry as well.

“I think the way trans people have been represented on screen have suggested that we are not real, have suggested that we are mentally ill, that we don’t exist,” Cox said in the documentary’s trailer. “And yet, here I am. Yet here we are, and we’ve always been here.”

Disclosure aims to analyze and deconstruct the way trans people have been portrayed in films and media from hyper-sexualized roles, hurtful stereotypes to positive images and representation. It will further shed light on the ways some iconic movies and TV shows in history have depicted the trans community, like Boys Don’t Cry (1999) where actress, Hilary Swank depicted a young transgender male navigating through love and life in rural Nebraska and even the hit TV show The L Word (2004).

In honor of the release, Netflix had renowned astrologer Chani Nicholas do a birth chart reading where they discuss Leo Rising, the asteroid Terpsichore, and the moon in Sagittarius.

If you’re into that sort of thing then we guarantee that you have clicked on the right post!

Press play below and have a good look-see at what Chani uncovers about Laverne based on the moons and stars.