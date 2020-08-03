MO-TO-THA: Netflix Brought “Moesha” Back From 1996 & Shattered Andell’s Internet

That sound you hear is millions of 30-somethings stampeding to stream hit UPN show “Moesha” on Netflix as part of the streaming giant’s Black sitcom boom that includes “Girlfriends,” “The Game,” “Sister Sister,” “The Parkers,” “Half & Half” and “One On One.”

The beloved series starred Grammy Award-winning singer/actress Brandy Norwood as Moesha Mitchell, a vivacious teenage girl trying to figure out her place in life with the help of her kooky friends Kim, Niecy & Hakeem, lovely yet overbearing mother Dee, problematic dad Frank and plucky brother Myles.

If you grew up in this era, “Moesha” was your show that paved the way for an entire generation of classic Black sitcoms, spin-offs and reboots.

Mo to the! E to the! Moesha is now streaming pic.twitter.com/zt5W4zftNl — Netflix (@netflix) August 1, 2020

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown episode of “The Parkers” to “Moesha”s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” gushed Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead.

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs.

And most importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way,” they added.

Yesss, we LOVE to see it and thoroughly enjoyed Twitter’s re-watch reactions that we compiled on the flip.