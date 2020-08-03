F**k 12: LAPD Releases Body Cam Footage Of Protester Being Shot In The Head With Rubber Bullets [Video]

Protests following the murder of George Floyd are still raging on. In cities all around America, people are coming outside and letting it be known that they’re mad as hell and they’re not gonna take it anymore.

Chicago, Detroit, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles are just a few of the cities where cops, secret soldiers, and law enforcement officers are deployed nightly to quell peaceful protesters with state violence.

According to ABC 7 News, the LAPD officer’s body camera footage shows Montano and other demonstrators on a street in Los Angeles’s Fairfax District on May 30th. C.J. Montano was one of those peaceful people who attempted to speak to officers to help calm down the heated protest. He raised his hands in the air to demonstrate that he was not a threat. Didn’t matter. Cops still unloaded rubber bullets on his face, chest and abdomen. C.J., who is a Marine Corps Veteran, spoke to ABC 7 from the hospital where he was recovering:

“I’m on blood thinners, so I started leaking blood pretty bad,” he said. “This one gentleman, I don’t know his name. I had my arm around him. He carried me a block away.”

That doesn’t sound non-lethal to us, how bout you?

Today, the LAPD announced that they are investigating the incident and also released body camera footage to the public. We wish Mr. Montano a speedy recovery.

This guy clearly wasn’t threatening the officers. There was absolutely no reason to shoot him.