Here’s What Happened When BeyHive Baroness Adele Stanned Over Beyoncé’s “Black Is King”

It’s safe to say Adele is Celebrity President of the BeyHive after YEARS of stanning over her clear fave Beyoncé who reigns as one of the few superstars who leaves other A-listers starstruck in her presence.

Whew, that Queen Bey aura hits different and leveled-up with the now iconic “Black Is King” visual album that inspired Adele to dedicate yet another post to her fave that immediately went viral while reminding everyone that she’s slimmed down and snatched.

“Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art,” gushed the Grammy-winning world-stopper while wearing one of Bey’s outfits from “Black Is King.”

This comes after years of publicly stanning for Beyoncé who she centered during her Grammys speech after winning Album of the Year for “25” over “Lemonade.”

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” Adele said onstage. “I’m very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my life is Beyonce.”

“We all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see, and we appreciate that,” Adele said to Beyonce while onstage. “All us artists here adore you. You are our light. And the way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering.”

