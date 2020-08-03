King Bey: A History Of Times Beyonce Made Racists EXTREMELY Upset

Beyonce is Black excellence. So you know what happens whenever someone is Black excellence? They make white people maaaaaaaaaaad. This is a tale as old as time. Beyonce’s sheer greatness has always been a sticking point for white people but especially in the last few yeas since she has really stepped up and stepped out for Black people.

In the last few years she has rocked Black Panther gear, uplifted Black people and dared to get pregnant, among other things. She’s been accused of being anti-police even, to which she replied:

“I’m an artist and I think the most powerful art is usually misunderstood…But anyone who perceives my message as anti-police is completely mistaken. I have so much admiration and respect for officers and the families of the officers who sacrifice themselves to keep us safe.” “But let’s be clear: I am against police brutality and injustice,” the singer added. “Those are two separate things. If celebrating my roots and culture during Black History Month made anyone uncomfortable, those feelings were there long before a video and long before me. I’m proud of what we created and I’m proud to be part of a conversation that is pushing things forward in a positive way.”

It just doesn’t stop. So we decided to grab a few of those moments where white people got irrationally angry at Queen Bey and want to show you how ridiculous it all is. Hit the flip to see the moments.