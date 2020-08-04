Seth Rogen Reveals The Real Reason He Never Made A ‘Pineapple Express’ Sequel

While it didn’t break the box office like some of the huge Hollywood blockbusters out there, one of Seth Rogen’s most popular films among fans is Pineapple Express. Being such a cult classic, supporters are constantly asking the actor for a sequel–but according to Rogen, he already tried that, and the studio said no.

The comedian talked about the possibility of a Pineapple Express 2 in a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show. According to reports from Deadline, Rogen and crew simply wanted too much money to make the film’s follow-up, so Sony passed on it.

“We tired to make one,” Rogen explained to Stern. “Thanks to the Sony hack, you can actually find the email when Sony decided to kill the movie and not make it. It was something we were very open to several years ago, but Sony was not that interested in it.” “I think we probably wanted too much money,” He continued. “Studios, they don’t like giving away money. Weird thing.”

The original film had a budget of around $25-26 million and grossed over $100 million at the box office. As with the original, Judd Apatow was set to produce the sequel but the team was asking for a budget of around $50 million back in 2014. As reported by Daily Beast back in 2017 following the Sony email hack, the company wasn’t willing to go any higher than $45 million.