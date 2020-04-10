That’s My Blunt, Punk! Tiny “Deebo” Lister Is Working With LA Loud Pack Brand To Carry Kush To Chronic-Craving Customers [Video]

We’re not sure if this is a good thing or a bad thing but it is what it is.

According to TMZ, the infamous and beloved bully known affectionately as “Deebo” might just pull up to your crib to drop off some fire a$$ cannabis if you live in the LA area.

Allow us to explain. Tommy “Tiny” Lister is working with local pot dispensary Pineapple Express to deliver THC treats to customers in need. Los Angeles has deemed dispensaries as “essential businesses” and Deebo is looking to make a lil’ essential cash by lending his likeness to their marketing.

P.E. is holding a contest and each week they select four lucky winners to get a loud pack delivery from Lister at, wait for it…4:20pm every Friday!

Don’t take our word for it. Peep the video below.

DEEBO COMING!

Also, it is stated that Tommy will be adhering to all social distancing practices.