Retired Rap Beef: Joe Budden Doubles Down On Logic Slander & Lets Lupe Fiasco Know Why He Won’t Apologize

Joe Budden already apologized for some of the statements he made about Logic’s retirement, but after the latter revealed just how much the slander affected him, the podcast host made it clear that he isn’t going to continue being sympathetic.

After Logic announced his retirement from the rap game, Joe suggested that he should have done so a long time ago. He did end up apologizing for those comments, but once Logic caught wind of what Budden said, he spoke on how much the podcast host’s words have impacted him in the past.

“He doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough. I’m not good enough,” Logic said. “He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces.” He went on to add that Joe’s harsh dialogue carries a heavy burden on people, saying, “Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro.”

Despite having already issued an apology, Budden told Lupe Fiasco during an Instagram Live session that he won’t apologize for some of the things he’s said about Logic in the past.

When Lupe questioned whether or not he was going to apologize, Joe replied, “Hell no… I’m doubling down as soon as I get in there.” He continued, saying, “I’m not apologizing, exactly what he said is exactly why I said what I said. He’s pander king.”

Later on in their conversation, Budden went on to address the mental health concerns Logic voiced when speaking on all of the public slander he receives.

“If your mental health is off to the point that you would like to kill yourself, over something that a stranger has said maybe three times… Then there’s some other work that needs to be done, that’s all. You don’t go on a promo run to discuss it,” the host said. “I don’t want anybody to die, I don’t want you to die, I don’t want Logic to die… Who else n****s think I don’t like?”

In the end, Budden said he was willing to have a chat with Logic and plans to call him on the next episode of his podcast.

You can watch some footage from their Instagram live down below: