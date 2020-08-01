Logic Says Joe Budden’s Harsh Dialogue ‘Makes People Want To Kill Themselves’

Logic is letting Joe Budden know that his witty podcast banter does a lot more bad than the host might have ever considered.

In a new interview with Peter Rosenberg, the rapper opened up about his initial reaction to Budden’s recent apology, which came after declaring that nobody cared about Logic’s retirement from music.

“I didn’t see the apology. I didn’t see his review of the album or any of this,” Logic admitted. “I literally have no issue with Joe Budden…I’ve never met him. I don’t know him.”

He went on to talk about the fact that Budden’s negative comments over the years have affected his mental health.

“He doesn’t like me for whatever reason. He wants to say I’m not Black enough. I’m not good enough,” Logic continued. “He’s a person who’s led to part of my depression, some of my darkest spaces.” He went on to add that Joe’s harsh dialogue carries a heavy burden on people, saying, “Bro, your words, they make people want to kill themselves, bro.”

Of course, this most recent incident isn’t the first time the Joe Budden Podcast host has talked negatively about Logic and his career. Just last year, Budden called Logic “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone.”

This week, after once again clowning the rapper, Budden ended up apologizing to Logic while reflecting on the reason he felt so strongly in the first place.