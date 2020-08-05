People’s Champ: Jay-Z Founded Roc Nation Teams With Brooklyn’s LIU To Launch New School

Jay-Z and Roc Nation are expanding and investing heavily in the youth. Roc Nation is partnering with Brooklyn’s LIU to launch a new school. The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment will provide an amazing opportunity for those wanting to be in the entertainment space with very limited opportunities around them to do so.

The school is set to start enrolling for the fall 2021 semester and, most importantly, 25% of students will receive a Roc Nation grant to attend. The Roc Nation Hope Scholarships will leave that 25% graduating and heading into the entertainment workforce without any debt holding them down. According to reports from ABC News, the new school will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.

In addition to learning from professors, students will also engage with guest artists and lecturers and will gain hands-on experience through internships. The school will also offer resources to high school students and those younger: Starting in spring 2021, the school will launch summer residential camps for high schoolers and Saturday programs for students ages 10-18 that focus on music and sports management. Those programs will begin in spring 2021 and scholarships will be available for need-based students.

Not only will this give back to the community and educate those in the area in their field of interest, but it will also help Roc Nation find and create the newest, best executives in all areas of entertainment.