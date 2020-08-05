Family Business: Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Owns The Rights To The ‘Doggystyle’ Album Cover, But Not The Album

Snoop Dogg has been in the game for decades now, and still, one of his most iconic pieces of work is his 1993 album, Doggystyle. It’s not surprising that, as a new artist, Snoop didn’t have enough leverage at the time to gain ownership of the project–but luckily, years later, he was able to purchase the rights to the album’s immediately recognizable artwork.

The Long Beach legend explained how he’s turning the iconic album cover into its own brand during a recent appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s series, What’s In Your Glass.

Snoop began by telling the baller how the cover came together in the first place. He tapped his cousin, Darryl “Joe Cool” Daniel, to draw the cover, which allowed him to leverage his position in the album when the time was right.

“My cousin Joe Cool was fresh out the penitentiary when he drew that album cover,” Snoop revealed at the 29-minute mark. “Years later I cut a deal with my cousin to buy the rights to my album cover. So, I own the album cover but I don’t own the album. So, I can sell anything that has to do with the album cover, but when it’s time to do anything regarding Doggystyle they have to holler at me because I own the cover.”

Now that Snoop owns the album cover, the rapper is getting into the merch game by putting the image onto different clothing items. The merchandise will be sold exclusively at Snoop’s new storefront, Snoopy’s, which will be located across from the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Check out Snoop Dogg’s full conversation with Carmelo Anthony down below to hear more: