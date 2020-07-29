The Breakfast Club: Snoop Dogg Talks Kanye West, Gayle King, His Verzuz Battle & More [Video]

Snoop Dogg is still flying high following his huge success of a Verzuz Battle against DMX. Who actually won the night is still up in the air depending on who you’re a bigger fan of, but that’s only because both rappers are such huge legends with such an extensive catalogue–plus, anyone watching that live stream could tell these two were having the absolute time of their lives playing music and hanging out with one another.

While we wait for Snoop and DMX to announce that they’re going on tour together once the pandemic is over (seriously, we need that) the Doggfather virtually stopped The Breakfast Club to talk all about the battle and so much more.

Throughout the hour-long interview, the Long Beach legend talks to Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee about the Verzuz Battle, how he ended up battling DMX instead of some other prospects, and more. Since Snoop was just in the studio with Dr. Dre and Kanye West, the latter of which is in all the headlines right now, he gives his take on what’s going on with Ye and whether or not this is out of character for him.

Check out the full conversation for yourself down below: