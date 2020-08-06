New Normal: Disney Set To Release Delayed Epic “Mulan” On Disney Plus For $29.99

After multiple theatrical delays, Disney will finally release its $200 million live-action epic “Mulan” on Disney Plus for $29.99 (no, seriously) in a bold move that represents the devastated motion picture industry’s new normal in 2020.

The long-awaited film is set to premiere on the popular service on Sept. 4 as a “premium video on demand release” that subscribers would have to rent to view.

But wait, there’s a pro to that con: Disney will give customers access to the film indefinitely as long as they keep their Disney Plus subscription active.

As far as the other highly anticipated Disney delays like Marvel’s “Black Widow” (that many would love to see released on Disney Plus), we’ll just have to wait and see how things progress as we approach an uncertain Fall season.

“Mulan is a one-off,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek about the unprecedented move. “That said, we find it very interesting to be able to … learn from it and see what happens, not only in terms of the uptake of the number of subscribers that we get on the platform but the actual number of transactions on the Disney Plus platform that we get.”

Theater operator reacts to the news that #Mulan will be released on Disney Plus. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/27ZOLnTROY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 6, 2020

At this point, we’re not even sure if A) movie theaters will still exist in a few months and B) consumers will pay $30 for a home viewing experience making Disney’s decision one of the biggest gambles in entertainment history.