Crouching Tiger, Hidden Mushu: The Long-Awaited “Mulan” Trailer Is FINALLY Here & Looks FIRE
- By Bossip Staff
“Mulan” Trailer
This isn’t the plucky classic with the funny talking dragon that we remember. In fact, there’s no talking dragon at all (RIP Mushu) in Disney‘s next-level remake that, once again, follows Hua Mulan who masquerades as a male warrior to defend her home from northern invaders.
And yes, it actually looks amazing. See for yourself below:
“Mulan” hits theaters March 27, 2020.
