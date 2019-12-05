Crouching Tiger, Hidden Mushu: The Long-Awaited “Mulan” Trailer Is FINALLY Here & Looks FIRE

- By Bossip Staff
Mulan trailer

Source: Disney

“Mulan” Trailer

This isn’t the plucky classic with the funny talking dragon that we remember. In fact, there’s no talking dragon at all (RIP Mushu) in Disney‘s next-level remake that, once again, follows Hua Mulan who masquerades as a male warrior to defend her home from northern invaders.

And yes, it actually looks amazing. See for yourself below:

“Mulan” hits theaters March 27, 2020.

Categories: Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.