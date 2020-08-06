Slimmy Trimmy: Actress Kym Whitley Lost 25 Pounds & Her “Fat Girl Mentality” During Pandemic (Exclusive)

Kym Whitley has been making the most of her time in lockdown.

Tired of feeling run down and having been recently diagnosed as prediabetic, the comedian took her health into her own hands while the nation endured shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitley joined Weight Watchers in March 2020 and encouraged her gal pals to do the same. Fast forward to this month, and Whitley said she’s down almost 25 pounds and her friends have collectively lost nearly 300 pounds.

“I just didn’t feel good,” Whitley told BOSSIP. “You pray for things and God just happened to bring this opportunity around for me.”

Whitley added: “I’ve never been a WW person. I’d never been a true believer, I thought lemme try this and it turned out that it was the answer I’d been praying for.”

Having the support of her friends and having people to be accountable to was key in her weight loss, Whitley said. She also started working out a few times a week with her girlfriends.

She lost four pounds just last week, and she joked that if she’s able to lose more weight, she’ll get into a new line of work: “We’re talking about the next 25 pounds, I might become an exotic dancer!”

Before lockdown, Whitley said she didn’t pay attention to portion sizes and loved to have a sugary treat every day.

But these days her diet includes lots of vegetables, beans and chicken breasts and if she’s craving something sweet, she tucks into fruit instead of cakes.

“What I like is that it’s not a struggle,” Whitley said, “it’s not hard, and what it’s shown me is how to live healthily. I try to remember that healthy feels better than this candy bar. This taste will last 20 seconds in my mouth – it’s not as good as being healthy for my son.”

Whitley said it’s important for people to realize that weight loss is a marathon – not a sprint – and to be patient with yourself if you stumble along the way.

“First advice is more important. You didn’t gain the weight overnight, you don’t lose it overnight. lose five pounds at a time. Make little changes.”