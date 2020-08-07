One Mo’ Chance: Reality TV Star Kamal “Chance” Givens Searching For Stallionaire Sweetie On Dating Show

Once upon a (beautiful) time Tiffany “New York” Pollard was gracing our television screens with her “Flavor Of Love” spinoff series. Now, one of the stars of her popular “I Love New York” show is getting another “real chance” at Love.

Kamal “Chance” Givens has a dating show forthcoming called “One Mo’ Chance.”

Airing exclusively on Zeus, the home to Joseline Hernandez’ Joseline’s Cabaret, TMZ reports that One Mo’ Chance will premiere this fall on the video-on-demand network, and it “gives Chance another opportunity at love and to share how his life has changed” since finishing as the runner-up on “I Love New York.”

Executive produced by (newly reconciled couple) Ray J and Princess Love and Jackie Long, the show was safely filmed “bubble-style” with quarantined contestants and proper testing.

TMZ adds that Chance isn’t just dating and searching for the Stallionette to his Stallionaire, he’s actually touching on the relationship he has with the mother of his kids, as well as coping with the loss of his brother Ahmad “Real” Givens.

As previously reported “Real” passed from colon cancer in 2015.

Real and Chance had their own reality dating show, “Real Chance of Love” that ran for 2 seasons in 2008 and 2009.

See a trailer for “One Mo’ Chance” below.