For Your Information: Man Who Allegedly Shot At Lil Wayne’s Bus In 2015 Has Secured A New Plea Deal

Jimmy Winfrey–also known as Peewee Roscoe–has gotten a new plea deal in connection to accusations that he shot at Lil Wayne’s bus back in 2015.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Winfrey pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. In the new deal, we see multiple charges, with one of them being four counts of RICO Act being dropped by prosecutors.

With this new deal in place, Winfrey was sentenced to seven years and has been given credit for time served. According to the report, he would already be set for release were it not for an unrelated case involving outstanding warrants.

It was reported back in 2018 that Winfrey’s conviction was overturned after Georgia Supreme Court determined that a judge had “impliedly threatened” him to take a harsher plea deal. Winfrey was in the middle of a ten-year prison sentence at the time. Once that conviction was overturned in 2018, he remained in custody while the case essentially got completely reset–until now.

Six additional counts of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevent Act violation, a dozen counts of aggravated assault, a pair of criminal damage to property counts, and a single count of possession of a firearm while committing a felony have all been dropped. Winfrey must also pay $100,000 in restitution to the driver of the bus, Alvin Lewis, as part of the new sentence, which attorney Steve Sadow characterized as seeing Winfrey “[maintaining] his innocence.”

The sentence also demands that Winfrey pay $100k in restitution to Alvin Lewis, who was the bus driver operating the vehicle when the shooting occurred. TMZ broke the news that Alvin accused Birdman and Young Thug of making secret deals with prosecutors of the case. According to Alvin, there is suspicious evidence on file that eludes to Birdman and Young Thug being co-conspirators in the alleged shooters indictment, but charges were not filed against them. The two have both denied involvement in the case.