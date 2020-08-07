2 Chainz Taps His ColleGrove Collaborator Lil Wayne For New Track “Money Maker” [Audio]

2 Chainz and Lil Wayne are teaming up once again, this time for the track, “Money Maker.” The rapper looks like he’s keeping his momentum rolling, considering last night’s VERZUZ battle between him and Rick Ross was absolutely epic! The highly anticipated battle ushered in over 200,000 viewers.

The friends and frequent collaborators–who previously released their album, ColleGrove, together back in 2016–announced the new song on social media on Thursday night. That announcement came just a few hours before 2 Chainz’s Verzuz battle against Rick Ross.

During the Verzuz broadcast, in between playing some old classics, the Atlanta rapper gave everyone who tuned in an early preview of “Money Maker,” a track that pays tribute to the vibrant band culture at HBCUs. Rick Ross also used his time in the limelight of the Verzuz stage to preview some new–well, new to us–music, surprising everyone by dropping an unreleased verse to Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo track, “Famous.”

While it’s not exactly clear where this track will land, album-wise, 2 Chainz did announce recently that he would be dropping the sequel to his ColleGrove collaboration project with Wayne sometime in 2020. Hopefully the effects of COVID-19 didn’t get in the way of these two (safely) making it to the studio to put out some new music before the year ends, because we need all the heat.

Check out the latest track from 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, “Money Maker,” down below and tell us what you think. Is it a certified summer anthem?: