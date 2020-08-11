Will You Be Watching? Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, And More Stars Set To Perform At The 2020 MTV VMAs

Despite the obstacles that come with COVID-19 and all of the restrictions in place because of it, the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are still set to go down on August 30. Obviously the show will be a lot different this year, but regardless, a lot of our favorite artists will still be taking the time to put on a show-stopping performance.

MTV previously announced that the VMA’s would be held at the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With social distancing laws still in effect under governor Cuomo’s orders, the network revealed that the show will feature live outdoor performances throughout the city with limited to no audience.

According to reports from Complex on Tuesday, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd have just joined the list of performers set to take the stage at this year’s show. Maluma and CNCO were also announced as new additions to the performance lineup, which already includes Doja Cat, J Balvin, and BTS.

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards will mark Roddy Ricch’s first ever appearance at the legendary awards show, which is only fitting since the rapper is up for multiple awards including Song Of The Year and Best Hip-Hop Video. His fellow performer, The Weeknd, is also nominated in multiple different categories on August 30, which includes Video Of The Year. This year has been big for Roddy Ricch as his hit single “The Box” hit #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts.

Last week, People reported that Keke Palmer was confirmed to be the host of this year’s awards show. In a statement, Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks, said:

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s VMAs host. Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Future, Drake, Eminem, and Juice WRLD are also nominated in various categories this year.into MTV for the VMAs on August 30 at 8pm ET/PT.