Rumor Mill: College Football Season ‘To Be Canceled’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

As we head into the end of summer, we are getting closer and closer to the 2020 college football season. As of late, sports have looked a lot of different thanks to COVID-19.

The NBA is flawlessly executing their “bubble” in Orlando thanks to an assist from Disney. The MLB and NFL will also try to execute something similar, but the catch is that all these leagues are billion-dollar companies and have the resources to do so. College football is just a little bit different. They still make billions, yet the stars of the show aren’t paid and are simply student-athletes.

Sources: Attempts to salvage the fall 2020 college football season are all but over. “It’s gotten to a critical stage," one told SI. "I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.” — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 9, 2020

Thanks to Pat Forde at Sports Illustrated, we have a semi-solid look at how things stand at the moment regarding college football. With the Coronavirus pandemic still doing the cupid shuffle state to state, it’s hard to see schools having college football while most colleges are doing online schooling to start the year.

It seems the powers that be will meet this week to determine which direction to go in, but rumors have it that The Big Ten conference is already deciding to throw in the towel to protect its students. The Pac-12 and Big 12 will meet on Tuesday for a final decision and the SEC will meet Thursday.

Expect a decision sometime this week, but it’s not looking good for us college football fans. If you were wondering how some of the star players feel about this rumor, you can read the tweets from Clemson’s Quarterback Trevor Lawrence below.