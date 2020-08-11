Keyshia Cole Says Tupac Told Her He Was Leaving Death Row Records Before He Died [Video]

Keyshia Cole dropped a great exclusive while in conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram live regarding her relationship with Tupac.

According to Cole, she was with Tupac in Las Vegas on the day he was shot dead at 16-years-old. Keyshia says before his tragic death, Tupac was telling her that he was about to leave Death Row to sign with Quincy Jones, and asking her to join him.

“I actually did know [Tupac.] He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids.”

Keyshia continues:

“[I was] 15. He died when I was 16. Right when my birthday was coming around, I just remember getting earrings in the mail from Death Row Records but Suge, of course, was already in jail,” said Keyshia Cole. “My mom literally came and got us from Suge’s house because everybody got shot that night. My brother and [Pac] used to rap together in The Outlawz. We all drove to Vegas from LA. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in they car. My brother was in they car. We was in our car. We were kids though. He just didn’t like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time.”

