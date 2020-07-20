It’s A Wrap?! Keyshia Cole And Her Baby Daddy Niko Khale Seemingly Breakup

Keyshia Cole and the father of her recently born baby boy, Niko Khale, have seemingly separated according to clues from their personal social media pages. Although neither the singer nor her younger lover has officially announced the split, they’ve seemed to erase all evidence of each other on Instagram and have unfollowed each other’s accounts.

After deleting all of her personal photos from IG, the singer left even more for fans to speculate about a potential breakup by only mentioning her kids in her bio with the following quote:

“Choosing to be happy EVERYDAY!

Proud Mother of @daniel_gibsonjr and @tobiaskhale”

As for Niko, he still has some blended family photos up. Here’s one from back in March of him with DJ, Keyshia’s oldest son, their son Tobias and DJ’s dad, Daniel Gibson.

Recently, however, Niko has been solo dolo on his feed or only posing with his children.

Keyshia Cole, 37 and Niki Khale, 23, welcomed baby boy Tobias last year and began dating in 2018. The couple’s 15-yeara age difference has sparked conversation and Keyshia was previously offended when Nick Cannon brought it up and called her Niko’s “elder.”

Nick: “To be in a relationship and to start a family with someone like this, I mean, I’ve been in that situation before where I stepped into royalty, to an elder, and she guided me…“ Keyshia: I am not a f*cking elder” Nick: “You are his elder.” Keyshia: “I am not his f*cking elder…” Nick: “Yes you are, embrace it. You are his elder what would you call it?” Keyshia: “Mariah is your elder” Nick: “She is! She was, and I embraced it. There was nothing wrong with being a younger man that was molded and shaped by someone who was older” Keyshia: “She molded and shaped you?” Nick: “Yes, I learned so much from Mariah, and I will be forever in debt to how she allowed me to come into manhood. That’s when I became a man–when I got married and had children.”

Do you think things are really a wrap between these two?