Bel-Air Reimagined: Will Smith To Executive Produce Upcoming ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot

Will Smith and Morgan Cooper–who created a viral Youtube trailer that caught Smith’s attention–are finally teaming to adapt Cooper’s dramatic reimagining of the beloved comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Titled Bel-Air, the series is described as a dramatic take on the ’90s comedy that first launched Smith to stardom decades ago. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases of what it means to be a Black man in America today while still delivering fun nods to the original show that fans love so much.

Sources tell the publication that the classic reboot has already been in the works for more than a year after the four-minute clip went viral when it was posted in March 2019.

Morgan Cooper is a Fresh Prince superfan who took a leap by creating and directing a trailer that reimagined the series as if it were a drama–and obviously, that idea worked out very well for him. Cooper is going to co-write the script, direct and be credited as a co-executive producer alongside Will Smith.

Right now, the series is being shopped to streamers and is a co-production between Smith’s Westbrook Studios and original producers Universal TV. Peacock, Netflix and HBO Max are reportedly among the streamers who are bidding on the potential series.

The news is super exciting for all of us Fresh Prince fans. The crew recently reunited back in April during Smith’s “Will At Home” show to talk about their time on set and dish some secrets too. Can’t wait to see what this re-boot has in store!