Leave Us Alone: Here’s What Happened When Vanessa Hudgens Let Off Some “WAP” Twerks Of Her Own

Vanessa Hudgens has had a rough time in quarantine. If you recall it all started with her trying to minimize the dangers of it all and say that people need to die so she can go enjoy concerts.

“Um, yeah, ’til July sounds like a bunch of bulls—. I’m sorry…It’s a virus, I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like, yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible but, like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

The next day she said: “So yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realized today that some of my comments are being taken out of context. It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time. And I am at home and in lockdown. And that’s what I hope you guys are doing, too, in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y’all.”

Then she went on to apologize again:

“I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

We figured she’d be chilling after that and she mostly has been but she decided to come back with a celebration of “WAP”

It…did not go how she thought it would.

I actually don’t ever want to see Vanessa Hudgens twerk ever again — shawarma connoisseur (@CUNTFUCIUS__) August 13, 2020

Hit the flip to see all the reactions to it…