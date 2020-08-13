RHOBH: Garcelle’s Gathering Her Beverly Hills Costars Into Diamond Dust (Again) & People Are Pleased

Garcelle Beauvais is once again bringing it on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and people are LOVING IT.

On last night’s episode, Fancy Garcelle politely sent some shade some to castmates while they tried to interject.

If you’ve been tuning in all season, then you know that a large part of the drama on the show surrounds Denise Richards, Garcelle’s longtime friend, who’s facing a rumor that she had an affair with former housewife Brandi Glanville. Garcelle is clearly team Denise and she’s been sticking by her side despite the other “mean girls” (Denise’s words) seemingly believing Brandi.

Garcelle thinks that’s just not right and she confronted the ladies over it while at dinner during the cast trip to Rome.

“Why are you choosing to believe Brandi over Denise, who you have more of a relationship with?” asked Garcelle. Kyle Richards then tried to jump in and Garcelle very calmly put her in her place.

“Excuse me a second, let me finish” said Garcelle. “Sorry,” responded Kyle clearing backing down.

In that same episode, Garcelle also talked about an alleged shady scene where she asked Lisa Rinna about her flaunting her fit body on social media. Garcelle asked if the posts could be potentially affecting her daughter who suffers from anorexia.

That might’ve peeved off Lisa while also confusing fellow housewife Dorit Kemsley.

“We took a dance class and we sat on the floor afterward, just talking about our kids, and I asked you, ‘Do you think that your body image affected your daughter in any way?’”asked Garcelle. “I don’t even have a daughter … [But] dancing on Instagram in a bathing suit or underwear?” “I don’t understand the dancing thing,” said Dorit. “Well, that’s not for you to understand. I’m talking to her,” said Garcelle. “I actually don’t think that is what caused Amelia’s anorexia,” replied Lisa. “People are going to judge all of us as mothers.”

In case you didn’t catch that, that was Garcelle essentially saying to Dorit; “Who asked you if you understood, little girl?!”

People are now praising Garcelle for her shade skills as she continues to stick by her friend while turning castmates into diamond dust.

Garcelle really just said “excuse me, I’m speaking,” and Kyle really just shut the fuck up, sat in her chair, and whispered “I’m sorry.” 😭😂🥴#RHOBH pic.twitter.com/2mnJtpIh2D — michael (@mikeylatorella) August 13, 2020

Garcelle is the future of #RHOBH. She shut Kyle, Dorit and Lisa Rinna down without even breaking a sweat. 😍 pic.twitter.com/FhpZssyDx7 — Stoned Bravo Guy (@StonedBravoGuy) August 13, 2020

We NEED Garcelle in this group. I've never seen anyone shut Kyle's ass down so quick lol. "I'm sorry" … as she shut the hell up. 👍👏👏👏👏👏 #RHOBH — Michelle (@michelleismyna2) August 13, 2020

Shade assassin is that you???

Oh, and if you’re wondering what Brandi Glanville thinks about her name consistently being brought up on the show she tweeted;

The truth might hurt but it’s easier than having to keep track of all the lies… — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 13, 2020

M E S S Y.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.