RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais Collecting White Women Tears Is The Greatest Thing On TV; Twitter Bathes In Karen-y Feelings

We were over the moon when we heard that Fany aka Garcelle Beauvais was going to be on Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. Some people thought that she was too famous for the show, but we were happy she was there. She proved her value and greatness this week when she officially became America’s most loved reality star in the game.

She went to war for her homegirl Denise Richards while smacking the hell out of Karen-like lady named Kyle who disrespected her children. In the era of backstabbing and confessionals, Garcelle brought it to that white lady’s doorstep.

🙌🏽 Garcelle is a good friend to Denise! That's what friendship is, and it's no wonder that the other ladies can't relate. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/E9DLALXvPj — 💛💜 𝓘𝓼𝓷𝓽𝓓𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓞𝓷𝓮 💜💛 (@IsntDaveOne) June 4, 2020

