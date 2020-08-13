Feds Accuse R. Kelly Of Hiding $1.2 Mill In Secret Bank Account; Claim Lawyer Paid Off Witnesses & Alleged Victims (Exclusive Details)

R. Kelly has continued to rake in the dough from behind bars.

The feds revealed that the disgraced singer – who is facing two federal criminal cases for abusing schoolgirls – made $1.2 million in 2019 and stashed it in a secret bank account, likely in order to avoid paying fines or restitution if he’s found guilty, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The secret account was opened under a shell company called “SomeBrotherLuv LLC,” and simply was a repository for Kelly’s royalties, the feds said. U.S. Attorney John Lausch revealed Kelly’s secret accounts and financial dealings after one of Kelly’s lawyers accused the government of going on a “fishing expedition” by subpoenaing his bank records.

Lausch also accused Kelly’s lawyer of making payments to witnesses and alleged victims on Kelly’s behalf.

We’ve reached out to Kelly’s lawyer for comment. There is no suggestion that Kelly’s lawyers broke the law.

Kelly, who has been locked up for a year on these charges as well as a simultaneous racketeering and kidnapping case in New York City, is expected to head to trial in October 2020.

In this case, the feds said for more than 25 years, Kelly and his codefendants Derrell McDavid and Milton Brown conspired to produce child pornography involving Kelly abusing young girls and then tried to hide their crimes, according to their indictment.

A judge has yet to rule.