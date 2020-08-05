MeToo: Jaguar Wright Claims Common Sexually Assaulted Her And The Roots Partied With Underage Girls And R. Kelly

Jaguar Wright is a Philly-based singer who came up with The Roots in the early 2000s. She most famously sang backup for Jay-Z’s MTV Unplugged in 2002. Now, with the passing of Roots member Malik B, she has come out with some very serious claims about the Neo Soul scene of the late 90s. Less importantly, she said that there was ghostwriting within the crew, which a lot of people are focusing on, but the real story is the allegations of sexual assault, namely with Common.

“God damn Common. Next thing I know, we go to bed and he’s like, ‘C’mon Jag.’ I’m like ‘No, no, no. I’m tired n***a. I was on the stage all night. I want to lay down.’ I laid down with my clothes on. I’m a rape survivor. I know how to buy myself a little time,”

“The next thing I know I’m waking up in the morning and I feel something poking in my face and s**t,” she said. “I open my mouth and this n***a tried to stick his d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep. Lonnie f**king Lynn, Rashid, Common — whatever the f**k you want to call yourself. That’s why I stopped f**king with him, because n***a if you gonna try to stick your d**k in my mouth while I’m asleep, there ain’t nothing you won’t do.”

Jaguar Wright about Common assaulting her pic.twitter.com/7SC7jDyLgW — Hunk with some Funk (@Mr1738) August 3, 2020

On Talib Kweli:

“F**king Talib Kweli used to come to Black Lily in New York and hide out in the green room when we were getting changed, especially me, to watch me get dressed and undressed before I got on stage,” she said. “And then wait for nobody to be looking to sneak out. … I been holding all this s**t too, trying to make all you crazy backpack motherf**kers look good.”

She went on to claim that Roots members were hanging out with R. Kelly and recruiting kids from local middle and high schools.

Jaguar Wright said y’all favorite hip hop band was around with R Kelly getting young girls to come to the studio. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/kyvNDECUpX — DOT SMOKE #VERZUZ (@DDotOmen) August 4, 2020

This is all bad and all pretty horrific. These accusations at least need to be addressed. Also, it’s even more shady that the day after Wright dropped these videos, Common went public with his relationship with Tiffany Haddish. Is this coincidence or shrewd, calloused PR?

The internet has a lot of thoughts and speculation. Hit the flip and stay tuned for more developments as they happen.