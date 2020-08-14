Still Going Strong: Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage

Eniko, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s daughter, shared an anniversary post highlighting the last four years with her love in holy matrimony. The couple got married back on August 13th of 2016. Eniko writes to her hubby, “ HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE” with a kissing lips emoji. “ Here’s to US! To our love, our adventures, our hearts, and our forever.”



So sweet! Last year, Kevin Hart and Eniko sorted out some of their relationship issues in front of cameras for Kevin’s executive produced Netflix documentary, “Don’t F**k This Up.” In the docuseries, Eniko reacted to Kevin’s passed infidelities stating she was willing to forgive him, as long as there isn’t a third time.

“I believe in second chances. I’m all about forgiveness, and you only get two times. Three strikes you’re out, you’re out of here. So, as long as he behaves, we’re good.”

35-year-old Eniko revealed she was pregnant back in March of this year. Since then she’s been sharing plenty of baby bump photos. Just recently, Eniko shared some stunning maternity photos draped in fuchsia fabric, likely representing the baby who is expected to be a girl.

Kevin thanked his wife for putting up with his bad behavior too. On the School of Greatness podcast back in March, he got candid about his cheating past and revealed his wife was courageous for not letting “outside forces” come between their family and marriage.

“She’s the strongest person in the world. She held me accountable. It wasn’t a walk in the park. But it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone. You really get to see who people are when adversity puts itself on display.”

The Hart’s seem to be going stronger than ever! Happy anniversary to them!