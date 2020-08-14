COVID Special: AMC Theaters To Offer Tickets For 15-Cents On Reopening Day

After many delays and even questions if they would be able to sustain being closed during COVID-19 AMC Theaters is finally ready to reopen. On August 20, AMC will be opening one hundred of its theaters after being closed for nearly six months. The reopening happens to fall in line with the chain’s 100th anniversary.

To celebrate, AMC will be selling tickets that day for 15-cents which is what it cost to see a movie when they originally opened in 1920. With most if not all movie release dates being pushed back movie goers will not be able to see any new movies for the steal price. Only legacy titles will be up for viewing but according to Variety, the movie chain will have other incentives to help drive cautious moviegoers to their theaters.

The theater chain is also offering incentives to members of its subscription program, AMC Stubs A-List, by giving them a $10 credit to use through the end of October. It is also pledging not to increase prices on the subscription service through June 2021. The program enables users to see up to three movies a month for between $20 and $25. AMC has also instituted new cleaning measures, and is keeping its venues at limited capacity so guests can social distance. Both employees and audience members will be required to wear masks.

The main goal for AMC is to slowly open and have 600 locations open in time for the release of ‘“Tenet” on September 3rd. AMC also will hold off on opening in larger markets such as New York and Los Angeles as officials have not approved theaters to reopen yet. For now, the slow reopening will take place in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Las Vegas, St. Louis, and other markets.