Kat Graham Gets Emotional Over Her Afro, “African Texture Is Not Something Hollywood Has Ever Embraced” [VIDEO]

Kat Graham has been beloved by BOSSIP for eons — literally since the beginning of her “Vampire Diaries” days, so we were excited to see VOGUE feature her in their latest episode of “Beauty Secrets.” Kat’s episode is different because the quarantine has forced her to manage her natural hair for the very first time in her life. She reveals in the video that her mom (who is white) gave up on trying to comb it when she was around 9, sending her to weekly appointments at the beauty salon. Kat became a performer in her teen years and has had glam throughout most of her career, she tells the camera. She’s accustomed to putting her hair in cornrows and throwing on different wigs. At one point, before applying leave-in conditioner (about four minutes in) during the video she breaks down in tears, emotional because she’s finally conquered her frustration and begun to embrace her natural hair. Watch her beauty routine below:

We’ve never seen a VOGUE Beauty Series video quite like this. The messaging she’s gotten throughout her career is that the hair that’s on her head isn’t what audiences want to see. We can feel the weight of the rejection she’s experienced over her hair. When she said “One day I wish I can play a character that I actually look like” — whew we felt THAT! It’s such a powerful thing, learning to love the hair that God has blessed us with. What was the most compelling part to you?

Also — Kat if you’re paying attention (and if she’s not — for any other ladies transitioning to natural) before you put the leave-in conditioner or any product into your hair it helps to emulsify it — which you can do by rubbing it together in your hands before you apply. It helps a lot!!!