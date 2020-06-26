Filler Not Included: VOGUE Shares Beauty Secrets From The Kardashian & Jenner Sisters

Vogue compiled all their Beauty Secrets episodes from reality star sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian where they gave their best beauty and makeup tips. The sisters all have different preferences when it comes to makeup. As you can probably guess — Kylie is probably the most thorough with her look, followed by Kim who clearly taught Khloé a thing or two. Meanwhile Kourtney is not about to even attempt to contour or do anything too complicated. Kendall and Khloé fall somewhere in the middle. Check it out below and let us know which of the reality star sisters look is your fave?

Anybody else surprised that Kim and Kylie are both all about baking? Keep in mind they both have their own thriving beauty businesses — although only one of them almost earned a billion bucks off of hers.

We may not be the biggest fans of all of their subjects but we are definitely entertained by these “Beauty Secrets” segments. Which one has been the best in your opinion?

Also — sidenote, poor Kim with the psoriasis on the face AND “Armenian” dark undereye circles. We had no idea that was an “Armenian” thing. LOL do you think her hubby was stressing her out or was Kourtney to blame?