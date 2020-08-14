‘There’s Been Love’ ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’ DJ tWitch Finally Speaks On Allegations Against Ellen

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who works as the set DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has finally broken his silence on the shocking allegations of toxicity behind-the-scenes–and just like his fellow celebs, he’s defending DeGeneres and the company she keeps at the talk show.

“We can’t speak too much legally about it, but I’ll say this, there’s been love,” the 37-year-old So You Think You Can Dance alum told Us Weekly this week. “Obviously there’s some things to address, but from my standpoint and from countless others, there’s been love. I’ll just leave it at that until there’s a time where we can address more publicly…There’s been love and there will continue to be love.”

This statement makes tWitch the latest in a long line of celebriies to come forward and defend the host, joining the likes of Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun, and Katy Perry. On the other side of the spectrum, stars like Brad Garrett, Lea Thompson, Wayne Dupre and her former show DJ, Tony Okungbowa, have done the opposite, speaking out in support of the claims that she created a toxic work environment.

While similar claims of a terrible work environment over at The Ellen DeGeneres Show have been surfacing for years, it seems unlikely that anything will happen to the talk show host. In her own statement on the matter, she blamed her show’s producers and only apologized for not keeping an eye on them–not taking any responsibility for the allegations made against her, directly. We will continue to keep an eye on this story as it develops.