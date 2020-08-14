Must Be Nice: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Drop A Whopping $40 Million On A New Crib In Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are leveling up once again, this time with a brand new estate down in Florida.
According to reports from TMZ, sources say the engaged power couple just bought an absolutely massive waterfront estate on Star Island, Miami’s super-private enclave for celebrities and business tycoons alike. Obviously, that sounds like the perfect location for such a successful couple.
For the $40,000,000 price tag, the place is just as incredible as you’d think. The estate is on a 40,000-square-foot lot and comes with a whopping 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a huge pool that’s a serious work of art. Inside the house, they’ve got all the bells whistles, including luxuries like an elevator, wine room, library and industrial-style chef’s kitchen.
This is the second home in Miami for the famous couple, who already own a mansion in Miami’s Coral Gables neighborhood. With that being said, it’s still unclear if this new spot is going to be a house they’re planning on moving into, or if they’re just looking for an investment property.
Speaking of investment properties, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did just flip their beachfront home in Malibu after a remodel designed by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. Clearly, though, the Star Island property they just purchased doesn’t need much fixing.
