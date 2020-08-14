Must Be Nice: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Drop A Whopping $40 Million On A New Crib In Miami

Inside the house, they’ve got all the bells whistles, including luxuries like an elevator, wine room, library and industrial-style chef’s kitchen.

This is the second home in Miami for the famous couple, who already own a mansion in Miami’s Coral Gables neighborhood. With that being said, it’s still unclear if this new spot is going to be a house they’re planning on moving into, or if they’re just looking for an investment property.

Speaking of investment properties, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez did just flip their beachfront home in Malibu after a remodel designed by Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines . Clearly, though, the Star Island property they just purchased doesn’t need much fixing.

Check out pictures of the home over here via TMZ here.