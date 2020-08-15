A Group Of Customers Attacked A Teenage Hostess At Chili’s Over Company’s Coronavirus Guidelines

Civilians continue to lash out over simple COVID-19 safety guidelines, acting out and taking their frustrations over the situation out on people who really have no say in the matter.

According reports from WBRA, 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace was working as the hostess at Chili’s in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday when a group of 13 people requested to be seated. Wallace ended up sitting six of the guests at one table but couldn’t seat the rest of them due to restrictions set by her boss.

“My general manager tells us we’re not supposed to sit a table over six because of the coronavirus,” Wallace explained.

Unsurprisingly for a group of people who are clearly not following social distancing guidelines to begin with, the friends started to grow upset at the situation, forcing Wallace to seek out her manager for more answers. When both of her attempts were unsuccessful, the altercation turned violent.

“She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That’s when her and her daughters, they all came,” Wallace said. “And they’re grown women. I’m 17-years-old. They’re like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40. So I’m standing there, they’re on me, beating me. I’m standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere.”

Because of the attack, Wallace ended up receiving five stitches above her eye. A large chunk of her hair was also ripped out during the fight.

Kelsy went on to explain that no one came to help her during the altercation, claiming the manager let the suspects simply “walk out” of the Chili’s after the fight.

Surveillance footage from the altercation was obtained by authorities and Wallace filed a police report. Per the police, three women—Tammy Dabney, Rodneka Dabney, and Erica Dabney—have since been apprehended in connection with the attack but the investigation is still open.