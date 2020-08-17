So Sad: Quinn Coleman, Capital Records Executive And Son To Debra Lee, Passes Away

A beloved record executive, DMV staple, and son to a renowned businesswoman has unfortunately passed away.

Friends of Quinn Coleman have shared news of his unfortunate passing. Coleman, 31, was the son of former BET CEO Debra Lee and the senior director of A&R at Capitol Records. Coleman also deejayed under the name DJ Spicoli and was one of the founders of Washington D.C’s Trillectro Hip-Hop and electronic music festival alongside Modele “Modi” Oyewole and Marcel Marshall of DC To BC.

So far a cause of death has not been revealed.

Tributes to Coleman have flooded social media from the likes of Wale who said his “heart was in pieces” to record producer and songwriter Kenny Beats.

“RIP QUINN COLEMAN,” Kenny Beats tweeted. “A LEGENDARY PERSON, DJ, A&R, FRIEND, AND BROTHER. LOVE YOU FOREVER DUDE. CHECK ON YOUR FRIENDS EVERYDAY.”

RIP QUINN COLEMAN A LEGENDARY PERSON, DJ, A&R, FRIEND, AND BROTHER LOVE YOU FOREVER DUDE CHECK ON YOUR FRIENDS EVERYDAY pic.twitter.com/s6FmGUSrRQ — kennybeats (@kennybeats) August 17, 2020

Sending my prayers to the Coleman family, to my dogs Modi and Marty and to his friends and loved ones, man. Quinn is loved, bro. And we love y’all so much. And we’re here for y’all. — That Ain't The DJ, That's My DJ (@CoryTownes) August 17, 2020

RIP Quinn Coleman. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tKpwzR1eeE — Broccoli City (@BroccoliCity) August 17, 2020

Rest In Peace, Quinn Coleman. You are missed. pic.twitter.com/3zqEBAFa0N — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) August 17, 2020

Musical duo Brasstracks also paid tribute to Coleman noting that he was their A&R who “took a chance” on them. They added that they’ll be dedicating their new album to him.

“Quinn Coleman wasn’t just our A&R, he was a close friend,” wrote the band. “When the time was right he took a chance on us and changed our lives. we spoke on the phone regularly. we had big plans. I just woke up to the news that he’s no longer with us. im still processing. RIP Quinn.”

Quinn Coleman wasn’t just our A&R, he was a close friend. when the time was right he took a chance on us and changed our lives. we spoke on the phone regularly. we had big plans. I just woke up to the news that he’s no longer with us. im still processing. RIP Quinn. 😔 — brasstracks (@brasstracks) August 17, 2020

RIP Quinn Coleman. We’ll miss you. We dedicate this album to you. You worked so so hard on it. pic.twitter.com/Y9uxwk3A2M — brasstracks (@brasstracks) August 17, 2020

Sincere condolences to the friends and family of Quinn Coleman. R.I.P.