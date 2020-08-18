YNS Talley Drops Visuals For Timely Trunk-Rattler "Hypeman"
#BOSSIPSounds: YNS Talley Drops Socially Relevant Visuals For Timely Trunk-Rattler “Hypeman”
Emerging East Atlanta artist YNS Talley is buzzing after dropping socially relevant visuals for timely trunk-rattler “Hypeman” (produced by Cake Boy Bally) where he steps into Bobby Seale‘s Black Panther boots in scenes that cut between his protests for justice in the streets.
Young N Striving, the Clark Atlanta graduate perfected his unique flow over 10 years that culminated with the release of his new video highlighting social injustice while maintaining a catchy mainstream sound.
MORE STORIES FROM BOSSIP
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.