Burruss Blessings: Kandi Throws Riley A Lavish NYU Bound Birthday Party/Going-Away Celebration

Riley Burruss is all grown up and getting a proper college sendoff.

As previously reported Kandi’s daughter is preparing to start school at NYU where she’ll study at the Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development with plans to become an entertainment lawyer.

Now after graduating from high school, the 18-year-old is well on her way.

Earlier this week her #RHOA mom threw her a lavish birthday party that also served as a going-away celebration. During the family affair, Kandi gifted Riely some special cookies with NYU colors and designs. Several included special messages including “NYU College Bound,” “Adventure Awaits,” “Congratulations” and “Good Luck” and were shaped like diplomas, graduation caps, and Riley’s face.

Baker Malek Binns made the cookies for the celebration that Kandi proudly posted on Instagram.

In addition to the custom cookies, Riley’s party featured NYU balloons, noisemakers and super sweet family photos with big sis Riley and her younger siblings Ace and Blaze.

Ace “posted” pics from his big sis’ celebration and captioned them, “I’m gonna miss you @rileyburruss!!!!!”

Baby Blaze Tucker’s Instagram account also posted a sweet pic from the party captioned “Big sis, lil sis” and Todd Tucker posted a photo from the party as well.

BravoTV.com reports that like big sis Riley, Ace Tucker is ready for the new school year. They report that Ace had his very first day of school on August 16, and although it was virtual, he styled his own first day outfit and meditated before starting his classes.

The site also reported that Kandi and Todd seemingly road-tripped to NYU for Riley’s college send-off in a tricked out party bus.

Reportedly Riley’s entire birthday/going-away was filmed for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Best wishes to Riley Burruss on her college matriculation!