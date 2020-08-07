Kandi Taught Her: Riley Burruss Seemingly Addresses Haters Alleging She Knifed Up Her Nose Into Oblivion

Kandi Burruss’ college-bound daughter Riley Burruss seems to have words for people chatting about the difference in her appearance lately. The reality star sparked plastic surgery speculation last week after sharing photos of herself from graduation that fans deemed unrecognizable. Rumors of Riley undergoing a nose makeover trended across social media, with many people giving their two cents on the subject.

Now Riley has something to say back. The #RHOA offspring took jabs at folks who let her live in their minds, rent-free in her latest Instagram post.

Love me or hate me. Either way I’m on your mind.

This was not the first thing Rilez had to say, either. She previously posted a close-up shot, proudly showing off her controversial mug with a quote from Nicki Minaj in the caption, ‘”Shout out to my haters, sorry that you couldn’t phase me” – Nicki Minaj’

Riley’s mom, Kandi, appeared in the comments with a supportive heart-eye emoji. Looks like Riley has more important things on her mind instead of critics. The high school grad is set to attend her dream school in the fall, NYU, although it’s unknown if she’ll be attending virtually at the time because of pandemic circumstances.

Maybe Riley’s following in mom’s footsteps? If you remember back in April of this year, Kandi sat down with her hubby for his Cooking With Todd show to reveal her past experiences with plastic surgery. The money-making maven told viewers that she has previously had lipo and breast augmentation done. The RHOA star previously debuted her lipo’d and implanted baaaawdy during the season 9 reunion.

“I’ve just joined the club. Well, after we finished taping, I decided to pump them up,” said Kandi. “So I was like, ‘I’m gonna take these from sleek to on fleek.’ You know what I mean?”

Seems like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

What do YOU think of Riley’s comeback to plastic surgery rumors?