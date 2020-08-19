Behind-The-Scenes: Cardi B’s Engineer Explains How “WAP” Was Made During The Pandemic

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion came through with a number one single during a pandemic, and now, we have the story of what actually went down behind the scenes to make it all happen.

Only two weeks after the song was released, Cardi’s go-to music engineer is revealing how “WAP” was created in the middle of a global pandemic.

While speaking to Grammy.com, Evan LaRay Brunson explained that the Bronx rapper actually recorded the first verse for “WAP” back in 2019, but didn’t revisit the track until we were all stuck inside due to nationwide Stay-At-Home orders. During the first three months of the pandemic, he, Cardi, and members of her team rented a house in California and equipped it with recording essentials to make some magic. It was during this time that the rapper decided to finally complete “WAP.”

“We had that song since last year. Since COVID-19 happened, we were going over songs, and she was like, ‘I like this,'” Brunson explained. “She caught the vibe again and laid the second verse down.”

The engineer and producer went on to admit that he didn’t know about Megan Thee Stallion’s involvement until about April or May, which happened after both rappers connected through their stylists.

“As far as the recording process, it’s sort of the same,” Brunson continued. “The only thing different is the artists weren’t in the studio together. But, now, people send verses over. We’ll be on FaceTime coming up with ideas. We can do Zoom recording. That’s what we’ve been doing. We’ve been at the house recording.”

Beside just talking about her latest hit, Brunson also said Cardi completed about 15 songs during those months under lockdown, confirming that she was going in a much more personal direction this time around.

“We have two personal ones right now. One is a real R&B one and one is a little more uptempo,” he said. “Both the songs are really her experience as far as motherhood, being on the shows, wanting to come back, marriage, media pressure on her family, she makes it really personal.”

Read the entire interview to hear more about Cardi B’s pandemic recording process here.