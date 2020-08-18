Seen On The Scene: Megan Thee Stallion And La La Anthony Enjoy P-Popping Festivities In ATL [Photos]

Megan Thee Stallion and La La Anthony linked up in Atlanta and hit the strip club together. The WAP rapper and “Power” actress were photographed at Allure night club by photographer Prince Williams. It looks like there was a lot of money counting and cake-shaking in the ladies’ section.

Both of these ladies have a lot to celebrate. Meg has a number record with Cardi B right now with WAP and the song is breaking records. Meg is still recovering from being shot in the foot after a house party last month. In one of the photos, you can see her foot clearly wrapped up but besides that, she didn’t seem to need assistance standing.

La La just landed the September cover issue of Essence. In the issue, La La talks about having Afro-latina pride and what it’s like raising a Black son with husband Carmelo Anthony.

Also in the club, Future! The Atlanta rapper was seen standing next to Meg in the club. Maybe there’s a collab on the way???

Peep more photos from Meg and La La’s ATL night out below.