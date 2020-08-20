For The Ladies: Olivia Wilde Will Reportedly Direct A Female-Led Marvel Film At Sony

It looks like Olivia Wilde is joining the growing list of celebrities to become apart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reports from Deadline, the actress is going to direct a “secret” Sony project that centers around a female Marvel character. While sources could not confirm the specific superhero in question, the film is expected to focus on Spider-Woman. Wilde will reportedly wear multiple hats for the productions, also writing the movie’s script alongside Katie Silberman. Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor have also signed on as producer and executive producer for the mystery movie.

This latest news comes after Wilde made her feature directorial debut with the 2019 comedy Booksmart. While the 36-year-old was discussing the film with MTV International, she actually revealed that she would be interested in directing a Marvel movie.

“Totally yeah, absolutely,” she said last year. “I think that it’s exciting that now women like Ava DuVernay and Chloé Zhao are directing Marvel films and it’s exciting to think about what that will do to the franchise. I think it’s a proud … I’m a proud member of the movement of female directors, and I don’t think there’s any genre that should be off the table.”

Sony is currently developing a number of women-centered Marvel films, which including the Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, directed by S.J. Clarkson, as well as Black Cat and Silver Sable features.

Wilde seemingly confirmed the rumors that the film she’s going to direct is, indeed, Spider-Woman, retweeting Deadline’s story and simply adding the spider emoji.