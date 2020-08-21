The Song 300 Contest
#TheSong300 Submit Your Track For A Chance To Win $5K & A Distribution Deal
Calling all artists, The Morning Hustle and Kevin Liles are looking for “the song.” Our Urban One family and #300ENT are seeking a song that speaks to the current climate in America. The song should “reflect our times” and be music that “gives us power.”
The person who drops the most inspiring “fight song” will walk away with $5000 and a distribution deal of your song on all streaming platforms. Additional prizes are to be announced.
Here’s the fine print: via The Morning Hustle;
Please note, the song must be original music, no samples. All songs will be reviewed by a panel of judges. This contest is open to singers, rappers, and groups. Once you upload your song, make sure you capture every moment of creation!
The deadline to submit is September 7, 2020.
We’ve teamed up with @300ent and are looking for the new song of the moment! This is for unsigned artists only, head to TheMorningHustle.com to submit your track & get all the details now‼️ Presented by McDonalds Black and Positively Golden. • • #TheMorningHustle #TheSong300
Below is an example of what The Morning Hustle is looking for. FLO & GO’S “No Justice, No Peace” is a soul-stirring song with a video to match.
UPLOAD YOUR SONG HERE.
In related news, The Morning Hustle interviewed Kevin Liles himself about #TheSong and he shared details on what he’s looking for.
“You talk about special songs and I think we go through evolutions with music, sometimes you need poets like James Brown and Marvin Gaye and then you need Lil Baby talking about the bigger picture,” said Liles. “We will always be the voice of what’s happening in the streets. I don’t care what language it’s in, I just want that special song that makes you feel a certain way. That makes you proud of who you are.”
