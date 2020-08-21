TheSong300 Submit Your Track For A Chance To Win $5K & A Distribution Deal

In #BOSSIPSounds news…

Calling all artists, The Morning Hustle and Kevin Liles are looking for “the song.” Our Urban One family and #300ENT are seeking a song that speaks to the current climate in America. The song should “reflect our times” and be music that “gives us power.”

The person who drops the most inspiring “fight song” will walk away with $5000 and a distribution deal of your song on all streaming platforms. Additional prizes are to be announced.

Here’s the fine print: via The Morning Hustle;

Please note, the song must be original music, no samples. All songs will be reviewed by a panel of judges. This contest is open to singers, rappers, and groups. Once you upload your song, make sure you capture every moment of creation!

The deadline to submit is September 7, 2020.

Below is an example of what The Morning Hustle is looking for. FLO & GO’S “No Justice, No Peace” is a soul-stirring song with a video to match.

UPLOAD YOUR SONG HERE.

In related news, The Morning Hustle interviewed Kevin Liles himself about #TheSong and he shared details on what he’s looking for.