#BlackGirlMagic Louisiana Teen Competing In Google Doodle Contest For $30K Scholarship
A Louisiana teenager is soliciting votes for a national art contest where she’s showcasing her beautiful talent. Morrah Burton-Edwards is a finalist in the Doodle 4 Google competition that would award her a $30K scholarship if she wins.
WWLTV reports that the contest is for artists who can make an original artistic doodle spelling out Google in” some way, shape, or form” under the theme “show kindness.” Morrah’s doodle portrays her family.
“A simple act of kindness like a hug can light up someone’s day. But most importantly, I show kindness by loving those even when they are unkind to me. That is the most important time to be kind and the most difficult, but those people need kindness the most,” said Burton Edwards in a description of her entry titled Love Made Visible.
The contest ends TODAY, August 21, 2020 and she is listed in the Grades 10-12 category.
Morrah is soliciting votes on Tw!tter and recently wrote;
“I am one of 54 finalists in the Doodle 4 Google Competition! I am on the road to winning $30,000 in scholarship. But I need help from you guys in order to become 1 of 5 National Finalists. Go to http://doodle4google.com
and vote for my drawing! Voting ends on Friday! Please share.”
The Lousiana Governor is also encouraging people to vote for the teen.
You can learn more about the Google Doodle competition via this video below.
Best of luck, Morrah!
